RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism made updates to four regulations governing key tourism activities: travel and tourism services, tour guiding, hospitality facilities, and private hospitality units, aiming to modernize the sector’s regulatory framework, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate the overall visitor experience across the Kingdom.



The ministry said the updates align regulatory standards with evolving business models and global best practices, incorporating direct feedback from investors, operators, and beneficiaries while safeguarding tourist rights.



Under the travel and tourism services regulation, licensing categories have been simplified, operational flexibility expanded, and varied license duration options introduced, alongside clearer definitions of service rights and obligations.



The tour guiding regulation streamlines classification categories, allows guides to operate across multiple regions and disciplines, regulates licensing and qualification exams, and permits direct booking arrangements and contracts with tourists.