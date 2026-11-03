RIYADH: The EU’s ambassador to the Kingdom has reaffirmed the bloc’s support for Saudi Arabia, despite escalating Iran-backed Houthi attacks on the country.

Speaking at the launch of the European Film Festival in Riyadh on Monday, Christophe Farnaud said: “We said it at the top political level; we said it in the most difficult moments; we’ll show it again tonight. We are here to stay, we have to stand with the Kingdom, and we will stand with the Kingdom.”

Organized by the Delegation of the EU to Saudi Arabia, the fifth edition of the festival runs until Nov. 11 and features 16 films and participation from 16 European countries. The event brings together European and Saudi filmmakers to promote cultural and cinematic exchange.

Farnaud, who stressed that the EU wants to cooperate in the cultural field, told Arab News: “I must insist that (the film festival) happens in a context which is not so easy.

“The region is going through a very difficult situation with a lot of uncertainties.

“For us, it’s important to show that we’re still here.”

Farnaud highlighted the pivotal role cultural exchange played in the relationship between the Kingdom and the EU.

He said: “The European movie industry is a very dynamic one with a long history, a lot of expertise, and so having them together, being able to work, especially in the framework of the masterclass, is well organized, is a very strong signal and support for further developments.”

Looking at the future of cultural exchange, he added: “A longer term means probably co-production. There’s already a few between Saudi producers and European producers. And also, it might imply formal training.”

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas released a statement in Brussels on Monday on behalf of the bloc, in which the organization described Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia as heinous acts.

The bloc strongly condemned the attacks carried out by the group against the Kingdom, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The EU also expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom, its people and the legitimate government of Yemen.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said during a recent press conference that the Houthis had carried out more than 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport between Oct. 1 and 15.

He said attacks on airports across the Kingdom, including Abha International Airport, had resulted in 19 deaths and injuries to 364 other people.

An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Oct. 21 killed two people and injured eight others.