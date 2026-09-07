JEDDAH: Citizens of seven countries outside Saudi Arabia’s standard tourist e-visa scheme can now book travel packages and apply for entry permits through Webook.com, the ticketing and booking platform announced.



The service caters to visitors from India, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Mexico. Licensed by the Ministry of Tourism, the site bundles return flights, hotel accommodation, health insurance, and the Saudi package visa into a single digital booking.



Operating under a pilot program introduced by the ministry in July in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, Webook.com submits applications directly for government verification. Electronic visas are issued within an average of 24 hours and delivered via email and the platform’s mobile app.



Travelers from the seven eligible nations previously had to visit an embassy or engage third-party agencies. Under the streamlined system, applicants select their itineraries online, attach their details, and await electronic approval.



To qualify, packages must include a confirmed round-trip flight and accommodation at a Ministry of Tourism-licensed hotel rated four stars or higher. Bookings require a minimum value of SR4,000 ($1,067), alongside a combined visa and health insurance fee of SR402.21 ($107).



Permitting stays ranging from two to 90 days, a single application can cover up to nine adults and five minors. Transactions must be completed at least 48 hours prior to departure, though visa issuance remains subject to approval by relevant government authorities.



“Saudi Arabia is building an events calendar the whole world is meant to attend,” Nadeem Bakhsh, co-founder and CEO of Webook.com, said. “Selling tickets to that calendar was step one. Being licensed to get international fans through the airport is step two.”



The platform, which sells tickets for major national events including Roshn Saudi League matches and Riyadh Season, has hosted over 18 million users across 180 countries and processed more than 25 million bookings over the past year.



Additional nationalities are expected to join the package visa program as the initiative expands.