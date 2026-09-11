RIYADH: The final matchday in the opening stretch of the Saudi Pro League season before the international break kicked off in dramatic fashion with Al-Qadsiah and visiting Al-Ettifaq meeting in what is expected to be the last Eastern Derby at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahad Stadium in Dammam, as Al-Qadsiah’s new Aramco Stadium is set to open in the near future.

It turned out to be a fitting farewell derby for the stadium to host, with three goals in each half as the teams shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

Yet, when Al-Qadsiah took a 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes, few would have expected anything other than a comfortable home victory was in the cards. Recent Ballon d’Or nominee Julian Quinones returned to scoring form in the 12th minute, after latching onto a pass from right wing-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, who now has six goal contributions in seven games.

Left wing-back Christopher Bonsu Baah also claimed an assist, three minutes later, after getting on the end of a line-breaking Quinones diagonal run. Mateo Retegui positioned himself inside the box to receive Baah’s pass and launched a powerful finish into the top corner to double the lead.

Al-Ettifaq responded 11 minutes later, immediately after the hydration break, when Abdoulaye Kante won possession in Al-Qadsiah’s midfield and threaded a pass through the gap behind the pressing Nacho to release Bersant Celina, who finished calmly past Koen Casteels to pull one back.

That vulnerability in behind was an ongoing problem for Al-Qadsiah, who were without the rested Julian Weigl in the defensive midfield. He was replaced by the returning Nahitan Nandez, who operated in a higher midfield role while Tijjani Reijnders, who scored a brace from that position against Al-Ahli last week, was shifted to the deepest role.

That gamble did not pay off for head coach Brendan Rodgers, whose side paid the price when opposite number Arthur Papas made a few bold calls of his own. The trio of Moussa Dembele, Alvaro Medran and Jordan Larsson started on the bench for Al-Ettifaq and were introduced at staggered intervals in the second half as their team’s grip on the game gradually tightened.

Just over an hour in, with the fans perhaps wondering why Medran had not been selected to start, Papas’ decision-making was vindicated when the Spaniard received the ball ahead of Al-Qadsiah's midfield, turned and unleashed a wonderful curler from range that Casteels had no chance of keeping out, making it 2-2.

Al-Qadsiah’s own substitutions yielded their third goal in the 81st minute when Turki Al-Ammar slipped the ball to Mohammed Al-Qahtani in behind the Al-Ettifaq defense for his first goal of the season.

But that trio who began the match on the bench had the last laugh when, in the 85th minute, Dembele won possession in Al-Qadsiah’s half, his pass found Medran, who played a first-time through ball to the oncoming Larsson, who composed himself before slotting the ball past Casteels for the equalizer.

The draw moved Al-Qadsiah into second place in the table, at least temporarily, on 16 points, one ahead of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, both of whom play on Saturday. Al-Ettifaq are in eighth place on 11 points.

Al-Ittihad cruised to a 3-1 away victory against Al-Faisaly, with Steven Bergwijn opening the scoring in the 28th minute, before a brace from Youssef En-Nesyri either side of halftime confirmed the victory. The in-form George Ilenikhena did not score but provided two assists for his strike partner as Al-Ittihad moved top of the table on 17 points from seven games. Theo Bongonda grabbed the late consolation for Al-Faisaly, who remain stuck second-bottom of the table on three points and yet to record a win this season.

In Jeddah, Al-Ahli came from behind after conceding the fastest goal in their SPL history when Ahmed Al-Nakhli struck for visiting Al-Hazem after just 74 seconds. But Francisco Trincao grabbed the equalizer in the 21st minute and then Ivan Toney added a first-half brace to take his tally to 10 goals in seven league games and give the home side a 3-1 victory. Al-Ahli moved into fifth place on 12 points, while Al-Hazem are in 10th on eight points.

On Saturday, Al-Hilal look to bounce back from their 2-0 home defeat by Neom on Monday when they visit Al-Taawoun; Al-Khaleej host Al-Nassr; and Al-Shabab are at home to Al-Fayha.