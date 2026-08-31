RIYADH: Former Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema is leaving Al-Hilal just six months after joining from rival Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi club said in a statement on Monday that they have agreed to mutually terminate their contract.

It's unclear whether the 38-year-old Benzema will join another club or retire.

The announcement of Benzema's departure came after England striker Ollie Watkins joined the list of high-profile departures from Aston Villa on Sunday to sign with Al-Hilal for a reported 51 million pounds ($69 million).

Benzema moved to Saudi Arabia in June 2023 when he left Real Madrid after 14 years and 648 games in which he scored 354 goals.

Benzema won a club record 25 titles with Madrid, including five Champions League trophies. He has 97 caps and 37 goals with France.

The Frenchman posted his own farewell on his X account on Monday, saying he was grateful to the club and wishing the club the best for the future.

“A chapter comes to an end. Grateful to Al-Hilal, my teammates, the staff, the fans and everyone at the club for the time we shared together. Wishing Al-Hilal all the best for the future. Alhamdulillah for everything,” he said.