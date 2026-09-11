RIYADH: “Ivan Toney is an exceptional striker, in every sense of the word,” said Faisal Zaid, director of the Al-Ahli media center. “He is a player that loves to win, is not fazed by challenges, and has a strong personality on the pitch.”

Zaid’s words came after Al-Ahli’s 3-2 defeat to Al-Qadsiah this week, which saw Toney reach a new milestone at the club: 80 goals in his first 100 games.

After Al-Ahli fell 3-0 behind in the first half, Toney rallied his teammates and scored a brace to bring them within a whisker of completing a remarkable comeback in Dammam — but Brendan Rodgers’ side ultimately held on.

Toney’s impact at Al-Ahli has been unmatched since his arrival in the summer of 2024.

In his first season, he finished among the top scorers in the Saudi Pro League, netting 23 in 30 league fixtures, in addition to a goal in the King Cup and six more on the way to Al-Ahli’s first-ever AFC Champions League Elite triumph.

He followed that with an even better campaign in 2025/26.

He scored 32 in 32 league fixtures to finish just one goal behind top scorer Julian Quinones — with 10 more across all competitions, bringing his season tally to 42 — as another AFC Champions League Elite title was added to his trophy cabinet.

He has shown no signs of slowing down in the current season, sitting at the top of the scoring charts six weeks in with eight goals already. That takes his overall tally to 80 goals in 100 games for Al-Ahli, with 17 assists taking his total contributions to almost one per game.

Perhaps the most striking statistic is just how much Toney has contributed to Al-Ahli’s attacking output since his arrival in 2024. Al-Ahli have scored 229 goals in that time, with Toney’s 80 accounting for 35 percent of that total.

“I remember when he signed in 2024 — his transfer was a huge shock for the English media,” Zaid told Arab News. “There were many questions surrounding whether he would return to the England squad.”

Initially, that seemed likely. Toney played just two minutes of international football between his move to Al-Ahli and the summer of 2026, with no indication he would be called up to Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The battle for a starting striker berth was fierce between Toney and recent Al-Hilal signing Ollie Watkins in the presence of Harry Kane — but Toney ultimately made his way back into the England squad after his stellar campaign at Al-Ahli.

“Toney proved that playing in the Saudi Pro League would not derail his path back to the England squad,” Zaid said.

The former Brentford striker is more than just a prolific goalscorer. He has consistently been a voice for Al-Ahli in the media, supporting his teammates and connecting with the fans at a level few other foreign players in Saudi Arabia enjoy.

“His value is not just in his goals,” Zaid explained. “He has a powerful presence in the dressing room, and he commands the love and respect of his teammates — foreign and Saudi alike.”

Toney’s character and leadership face their biggest test this season — his first at the club without Matthias Jaissle, now head coach at Newcastle.

Al-Ahli have had a rocky start, with their dreams of winning the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since 2016 dented by three defeats in their first six games. Life under Marino Pusic may have fans anxious, but if there is any player to rely on in difficult times, it is Toney.

He has already shown that this season.

In Al-Ahli’s 5-0 victory over Al-Riyadh, new signing Artem Bondarenko was booed by fans at halftime. Toney — alongside Roger Ibanez — stepped forward to shield the new signing from the crowd’s hostility.

Toney may have been a central figure in Al-Ahli’s stellar back-to-back campaigns, but the biggest challenge lies ahead.

Can he help drive Al-Ahli’s resurgence in a season where they look to compete for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the King Cup, the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League Elite?