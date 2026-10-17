RIYADH: FWZ secured first place in the Kings League MENA Split 1 league phase with a 10-8 victory over Turbo on Friday night, sending the Kuwaiti team straight into the semifinals.

Quarterfinal places were also confirmed for DR7 and Ultra Chmicha on Matchday 8 of the competition.

The evening delivered a series of high-scoring matches and set a new record for the most goals scored in a single matchday, with 70 beating the previous high of 55.

Saudi Arabia’s DR7, led by Drb7h, secured a 9-8 victory over fellow Saudi side Rising Peaks, led by Abdulrahman Al-Shehri. DR7 got the win despite missing key players who were called up to the Saudi national futsal team, including Abdullah Al-Aqeeli and Nawaf Arwan.

The match intensified in the closing stages, with DR7 levelling the scores at 6-6 through Sultan Azaz, whose penalty goal was doubled by the Star Player Secret Card. Rising Peaks then scored their own Star Player double goal through Ali Al-Namer to enter Matchball Mode — the decisive period of the game after the 36th minute — leading 8-6.

DR7 struck back in Matchball Mode with Igo Caninde scoring twice, including a penalty, to make it 8-8, before DR7 goalkeeper Davi “Major” Nata delivered the decisive goal to seal the comeback. DR7 now prepare to face Jordan’s 3BS in Matchday 9, while Rising Peaks take on Jordan’s Red Zone.

Qatar’s ABO FC, led by AboFlah, claimed a dramatic 8-7 victory over Bakhira FC, led by co-presidents Achraf Sabiri and Younes Zarou.

Johnatan Baton played a key role in ABO FC’s victory, converting their Secret Card penalty and scoring the shoot-out response to Bakhira’s President Penalty to help keep his side in contention. With both teams fighting for a crucial win, the match went down to a tense Matchball Mode finish, where Galde Hugue struck in the 39th and 50th minutes to help ABO FC edge the match. The result gives ABO FC their third win of the season, while Bakhira FC suffer their sixth defeat and are the only team not to progress to the knockout stage.

Bakhira FC face Egypt’s Turbo in their final round-robin fixture on Oct. 23, while ABO FC take on Saudi Arabia’s RA2 FC.

RA2 FC, led by Raed, came from behind to defeat Jordan’s 3BS. Led by Absi, 3BS held the lead for much of the match, entering Matchball Mode ahead at 4-3, but RA2 mounted a comeback to secure the win. Absi will rue missing his President Penalty opportunity to take the score to 4-1. Raed stepped up immediately after and scored his own President Penalty to bring the scores to 2-3 going into Matchball Mode.

RA2’s qualification for the quarterfinals remains in their hands and will be secured if they beat ABO FC next week in their final league phase match, 3BS prepare to take on defending champions DR7 in the final round.

FWZ, led by Team President Fwaz, continued their winning run and confirmed their top spot finish in the league classification with a 10-8 victory over Egypt’s Turbo, led by Team President Tarboun. It was FWZ’s seventh win in eight matches. Turbo’s leading goalscorer, midfielder Islam Moursy, opened the scoring, but FWZ maintained their momentum with Leonel Alderete and Sohaib Rektout each scoring double goals and Team Vice President Hanody Awesome scoring a President Penalty to help seal the win. The result leaves Turbo with their fifth defeat of the season.

FWZ will face Morocco’s Ultra Chmicha in Matchday 9, while Turbo close their round-robin phase against Bakhira FC.

Jordan’s Red Zone, led by Maherco, secured a 6-5 victory over Morocco’s Ultra Chmicha, led by Ilyas Elmaliki, after overturning a two-goal deficit in Matchball Mode. Entering Matchball Mode trailing 5-3, Red Zone fought back to level the score at 5-5 before Egyptian star Mohamed Abdelfattah scored the winning goal. The result leaves Red Zone with four wins and four defeats, while Ultra Chmicha suffer their third consecutive loss.

Red Zone face Saudi Arabia’s Rising Peaks in Matchday 9, knowing a win will secure qualification for the quarterfinals. Ultra Chmicha take on table-topping FWZ.

The remaining four quarterfinal places will be decided on the final matchday of the round-robin league stage on Friday, Oct. 23. The quarterfinals take place on Oct. 26 before the season culminates with the Final Four on Oct. 30.