DOHA: Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday as the new world champion claimed his 10th victory of a dominant season.

The 20-year-old Italian, the sport’s youngest champion, finished more than 30 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, who had an unfortunate evening.

Oscar Piastri took the final podium spot ahead of Max Verstappen.

Antonelli started the race in the front row alongside pole-sitter Russell but took charge of the race midway through proceedings.

Russell was hampered by a long pit-stop in which his team struggled to clear his car of debris he had unwittingly picked up on the second lap.

A piece of polystyrene, from a marker board, was wedged into the floor of Russell’s car and diminished his performance, another piece of wretched luck for the Briton.

“It’s one more to add to the list that kind of sums up my year. There was debris everywhere and that’s pretty unacceptable... that’s my luck,” said Russell.

Antonelli said that he felt for Russell and even offered to slow down to let Russell back ahead of him, only for Mercedes to instruct him to continue his march to another victory.

“It would have been nice to battle in the race, but I am happy with the win. As a team, we’re trying to help George and we know how important it is for the team,” said Antonelli.

“I was willing to give it back, the team said it was OK, so I kept pushing.”

Russell made a near-perfect start to lead the opening lap ahead of Antonelli while, behind them, Norris was passed by Piastri and both Red Bulls. Lindblad duelled with Lawson and went off — collecting and smashing the marker board that undid Russell’s race.

Unaware of his car’s damaged floor, Russell was soon defending Antonelli’s attacks before team boss Toto Wolff ordered “both cars” to stop racing, before a virtual safety car was finally deployed to allow for clearance of the debris on lap 11.

That debris ended up being the key factor of the race as Russell’s second pit stop of the race took more than 10 seconds and ended with his team unable to fully clear the damage.

For Antonelli meanwhile there were no such problems as he cruised to a straightforward win and the 20th podium finish of his young career.