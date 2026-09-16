ABU DHABI: The race for the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship title enters a crucial stage with round seven at Mubadala Arena from Sept. 18 to 20.

With the Gi standings closely contested, the results will be important as clubs look to strengthen their positions ahead of the eighth and final round.

The championship supports the development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE by giving athletes a regular platform to compete, increasing participation and helping clubs and academies identify and develop talent across different age groups.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the Gi standings ahead of round seven, followed by Palms Sports - Team 777 and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. All three remain in contention for the title.

Round seven will feature the Kids categories, those under 12, 14, 16 and 18, alongside the Adults and Masters divisions.

Al-Ain’s Rashid Mohammed Al-Shehhi and Baniyas’ Hazza Farhan will be among the athletes to watch in the Adults Black and Brown Belt category.

The women’s competition will be equally competitive with several leading names, including Baniyas’ Maryam Al-Ali and Palms Sports’ Ghala Al-Hammadi, set to compete in the Purple Belt category.

Abdullah Salem Al-Zaabi, director of marketing and corporate communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The competition has been close throughout the championship, and every athlete can contribute to their club’s position.

“With fewer rounds remaining, there are fewer chances to make up points, so every match can make a difference to the standings.”

Zayed Al-Kaabi, Al-Ain’s coach, said: “The final rounds require good preparation, especially with athletes competing across different weight divisions and categories.

“We need to stay focused and consistent. We want every athlete to perform at their best and help the club remain competitive until the end of the season.

“The final result depends on the whole team, so we focus on preparing every athlete while also looking at the overall result of the round. A strong performance in any category can make a difference to our position in the standings.”