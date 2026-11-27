RIYADH: Several leading international riders will feature at King Abdulaziz Racecourse this weekend, with French ace Pierre-Charles Boudot having been drafted in by the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and Sons to partner defending champion Wanaameen (KSA) in the SR1 million ($266,000) Crown Prince Cup.

Boudot replaces Belgian talisman Christophe Soumillon aboard last year’s brilliant four-length winner of Friday’s Domestic Group 1, while former British champions Oisin Murphy and Silvestre de Sousa also have rides in the 2400m feature.

Murphy is aboard another White Stable runner and will partner Almaqam (KSA) with the same owners represented by Wakeed (KSA) and Min Mithlaha (KSA), with De Sousa riding for the Red Stable of Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz aboard last-time-out winner Tahzeem (KSA).

Red Stable are responsible for three of the 16 runners and also have Tawee Alsahil (KSA) and Yemken (KSA) engaged.

The main supporting event is the Listed $400,000 Crown Prince Cup again over 2400m in which White Stable again have a trio of runners that comprise Boudot’s mount Gran Descans (GB), the Murphy-ridden Ridhaz (IRE) and Sayyah (USA) under Naif Alanazi.

Red Stable run five including the top-rated Jack Darcy (IRE) for Nawaf Almudiani with De Sousa aboard hattrick-seeking Wootton’sun (FR), while owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah has a duo of runners with the in-form Mahshoom (GB) going to post under Ricardo Ferreira along with Muhammad Aldaham’s mount Midhaal (IRE).

All eyes will be on the Kuwaiti owner’s colors in the closing race as unbeaten Saudi Derby winner Al Haram (IRE) has his first start since victory on The Saudi Cup night in the Listed $32,000 King Saud Cup Trial sponsored by Boutique Group.

Ferreira’s mount towers above the 20-strong field on ratings, with his chief opponent appearing to be the De Sousa-ridden Ameerat Alzamaan (GB) for the Red Stable and the White Stable’s Haqeet (USA).

A full field of 20 have also been declared for the $40,000 Riyadh Region Cup over 1400m while 14 feature in the Listed $32,000 King Faisal Cup Trial sponsored by SNB, which sees Murphy reunited with White Stable’s Michael Scofield (USA) following their Tuwaiq Cup success in February.

Murphy is also aboard their Star Of Wonder (USA) in the $40,000 European Union Cup sponsored by ZOOD Realty, with Sheikh Abdullah providing his biggest danger in the shape of last-time-out winner Mullazem (IRE) in the hands of Aldaham.

Saturday’s feature is the $40,000 Sultan Raei Algudah Cup for juveniles over 1400m, which has seven declared runners, including Sheikh Abdullah’s unbeaten Jabkhan (FR) and the De Sousa-ridden Ya Kareem (USA) for the Red Stable.