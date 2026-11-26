LONDON: In late January 2024, Israel’s Foreign Ministry presented the US government and the United Nations with allegations accusing a dozen employees of a UN agency in Gaza of having taken part in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

On Jan. 26, 2024, acting on the unverified Israeli accusations, the UN Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, fired several Palestinian aid workers on its payroll in Gaza.

As UNRWA points out in a 2025 document on its website titled “Facts versus claims,” it has “long faced misinformation and disinformation campaigns, including about its staff and operations,” which had “intensified since the war in the Gaza Strip” began in October 2023.

Nevertheless, in a statement issued on Jan. 26, 2024, then-UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said he had “taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation,” in order to “protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance.”

Now, in a judgment seen by Arab News, a UN staff dispute tribunal has concluded that the firings were based “almost entirely” on unsubstantiated Israeli allegations, that the instant dismissals were made before any evidence had been examined and that a subsequent internal UN investigation failed to interview any of the UNRWA staff who had been accused by Israel.

The judgment of the UNRWA Dispute Tribunal is believed to be the first to emerge in the wake of the controversial dismissals.

It concerns the case of Abdel Rahman Abu Awad, a teacher whose instant dismissal in January 2024 followed unsubstantiated Israeli allegations that he had served as a platoon commander in Hamas’ military wing.

The conclusion of the tribunal, dated Nov. 11, 2026, is that while it could not determine whether the underlying allegations were true or false, there was “simply insufficient evidence to sustain a finding that the agency had a bona fide rationale justifying termination of the applicant’s employment.”

It ordered that Awad’s firing should either be “rescinded,” or that he should be paid a year’s salary, in addition to $5,000 “as compensation for moral harm.”

The 30-page judgment highlights the disastrous impact of the allegations against UNRWA, which were contained in Israeli intelligence documents that first surfaced in the media on Jan. 28, 2024, after being leaked to a Tel Aviv-based Israeli journalist at The New York Times.

The allegations, “publicized widely through news media … had a severe impact on the agency, jeopardizing the continuity of its operations … and brought the agency to the brink of being unable to continue delivering its humanitarian mandate.”

Several member state donors, including the US, suspended their funding, while others indicated that future contributions would be conditional.

Overall, read the judgment, “the suspension of funding amounted to approximately $450 million, which threatened the agency’s ongoing humanitarian work across the region including and especially in the Gaza Strip.”

It was in an attempt to safeguard the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance that Lazzarini, in consultation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, decided to fire the accused staff, bypassing all usual employment disciplinary procedures in the process.

Philippe Lazzarini dismissed staff accused by Israel of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in an effort to safeguard UNRWA’s operations. (Reuters)

In a letter sent to Awad and the other accused on Jan. 26, 2024, Lazzarini said he was “in receipt of very serious and credible allegations regarding your involvement in the attacks … which, if established, would constitute grave crimes warranting immediate prosecution.”

Behind the scenes, Guterres asked the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services, or OIOS, to investigate the allegations against the 19 accused.

The OIOS report, which was delivered on July 31, 2024, has never been made public, and it is unclear what sources of evidence it drew upon, but its main findings were summarized in a statement by Lazzarini on Aug. 5, 2024.

In one case, no evidence was obtained by OIOS to support the allegations of the staff member’s involvement, and that person had rejoined the agency.

In nine other cases, the evidence “was insufficient to support the staff members’ involvement and the OIOS investigation of them is now closed.”

For the remaining nine cases, the evidence, “if authenticated and corroborated, could indicate that the UNRWA staff members may have been involved in the attacks of Oct. 7.”

No authentication or corroboration was forthcoming. Nevertheless, Lazzarini “decided that in the case of these remaining nine staff members, they cannot work for UNRWA.”

It transpires that the most thorough investigation into the Israeli allegations is the one carried out by the staff employment tribunal.

The 30-page judgment found that every step of the process relied entirely upon information supplied by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It reveals that Lazzarini met with a senior official from the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Jan. 18, 2024, eight days before the allegations were leaked and the firings were carried out.

In taking that decision, Lazzarini “relied mainly (if not exclusively) on what was conveyed to him by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Although it is “by no means clear from the record,” the judgment adds, the subsequent OIOS investigation most likely had access only to the same information.

OIOS investigators traveled in Jerusalem and met with officials from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Council, members of the Israel Defense Forces, including intelligence officers, the Planning Directorate and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, and members of the Israeli Police and the Ministry of Justice.

Israeli allegations against UNRWA prompted major donors to suspend funding, jeopardizing the agency’s ability to deliver assistance in Gaza. (Reuters)

What they did not do, however, was interview any of the accused.

Much of the evidence handed to OIOS investigators was in the form of reproductions of “collected enemy materials” or “narratives” of Israeli analysis of those materials.

Tellingly, says the judgment, “the evidence remains in the custody of Israeli authorities (and) OIOS noted that it was not able to independently authenticate” the material.

The evidence against Awad, whose case demonstrated how quickly the UN was willing to acquiesce to Israeli pressure to censure UNRWA, seems particularly weak.

OIOS concluded that the evidence provided by Israeli officials was, “if authenticated and corroborated,” sufficient to sanction him under UN regulations. But although the decision to fire Awad was upheld by OIOS, it was unable to authenticate or corroborate the evidence against him.

In fact, concludes the tribunal judgment, “the only evidence linking the applicant to the events of Oct. 7, 2023, is that OIOS listened to an audio recording of telephone conversations between an unknown person identified by Israeli officials as a Hamas operative and the user of a telephone number ‘associated’ with the applicant who seemed to have had pre-knowledge of the armed attacks.”

OIOS “did not confirm … that it was satisfied that the caller was a Hamas operative or that the ‘user’ of the receiving phone was the applicant,” and “there is no explanation of why the receiving telephone number was ‘associated’ with the applicant.”

One Israeli document submitted to UNRWA and examined by the tribunal, dated Dec. 16, 2024 — almost a year after the firings — made a series of allegations against named UN employees, including Awad.

It claimed that “an estimated 485 UNRWA employees are members of the Hamas military wing” and that “at least 12 UNRWA employees were actively involved in the massacre, murder, mutilation and abduction of Israeli citizens on Oct. 7, 2023.”

Of these 12, it adds, “seven were teachers, two were school counselors and others were humanitarian aid warehouse managers.”

But, as the tribunal finding notes, the Israelis provided no evidence supporting any of the allegations, nor information about how the investigation by the Israeli Ministry of Defense was carried out or “the basis upon which it was concluded that the information collected was credible and reliable.”

A member of the Israeli forces walks past the rubble of a dismantled structure at the Jerusalem headquarters of UNRWA in East Jerusalem. (Reuters)

UNRWA subsequently stated that the dismissals were taken in response to an “extraordinary situation” threatening its ability to operate and that it is considering appealing the tribunal’s ruling.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Christopher Gunness, former chief spokesman for UNRWA, told The Guardian newspaper: “I have always said on the record that the Israeli allegations against UNRWA were the mother of all lies.

“Sacking the workers without any evidence confirmed their guilt unfairly, in the minds of journalists, led 16 top donors to abandon UNRWA and produced the worst financial crisis in the agency’s history, from which it may never recover.”

The UNRWA Dispute Tribunal has not disclosed how many other cases related to the January 2024 firings are due to come before it.