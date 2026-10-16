ABU DHABI: Preparations have kicked into top gear with less than two months to go for the 2026 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

With Yas Island once again hosting the final round of the Formula One World Championship, from Dec. 3-6, this past Thursday marked the start of a 50-day countdown until the world’s best 22 drivers descend on the UAE capital.

Saif Al-Noaimi, CEO of race organizers Ethara, called the F1 weekend the “UAE’s flagship event,” and highlighted that we could see a new champion crowned in Abu Dhabi for the second year running, after Lando Norris’ maiden win with McLaren last year.

“It’s been an exciting season so far,” he told Arab News on Thursday.

“We’ve had six different drivers winning races in 2026. We’re seeing the cars evolve from the start of the season with six races left to go. We’re seeing the likes of Max Verstappen catching up very, very quickly and winning the last two races.

Kimi Antonelli currently leads the F1 standings with 340 points, with Mercedes teammate George Russell a distant second with 238. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton is third with 229, with Verstappen now hot on his trail with 221.

Al-Noami said: “Also we’re seeing Kimi Antonelli really emerge and dominate in the championship and the standings. And it’s exciting to see that.

“Such a young driver with such confidence and skills and abilities. And he’s doing a great job. So regardless, it’s going to be an amazing end of season and the championship-deciding season.”

He also highlighted that two young UAE drivers, near contemporaries of Antonelli, have taken major leaps in their own motorsport careers.

“I think we’re at a moment we’ve never been at before. We have two drivers representing the UAE in the FIA Formula 3 World Championship,” said Al-Noaimi on the sidelines of the press event at Yas Marina Circuit.

“We have Rashid Al-Dhaheri, who was announced (on Thursday) will be joining Formula 3. We have Keanu Al-Azhari, announced a week ago. So for the first time, not one, we have two drivers representing the UAE. It is such a positive story and shows the strength of our grassroots motorsports programs in the UAE.”

The two teenagers began their journey racing karts across UAE circuits before steadily rising up the ranks by competing at home and in Europe.

“Both of those drivers came through the Yas Heat Academy. They both drove for Yas Heat in Formula 4 UAE. And they both are Yas Heat ambassadors and represent us,” Al-Noaimi added.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to support them going forward, and we’ll continue to support them as they progress. But it’s really exciting because, you know, this is the world championship for Formula 3. It’s only two steps away from Formula 1. So there is a potential.

“Both of those drivers could be in F1 in as little as two years.”

The 2026 event will see 11 F1 teams on the grid in Abu Dhabi for the first time, up from 10 last year, while the Formula 2 Championship will also conclude in the UAE capital.

The new Yas Marina Circuit-owned championship, AZM GT, will debut as a support race with a non-championship Trophy Round.

“Azzam GT is a sprint race format that we are launching. The first edition is going to be a trophy edition at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” Al-Noaimi said. “It is essentially to show the resilience and determination of motorsports in the UAE in difficult times to come together and create a support race.”

“So in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend this year, we’re going to have obviously F1, the main event; we have Formula 2, the support race. And we have Azzam sprint GT as well.”

Beyond the racing, Yasalam presented by Etisalat will bring a program of music and entertainment to Yas Island, with a record of 11 artists already announced as part of the festival lineup.

With tickets selling at a similar pace to 2025, the Main Grandstand, North Grandstand and several other ticket categories are already fully booked. Organizers Ethara Live said that demand is growing for the remaining tickets, and the event is expected to sell out.

Demand is strongest closer to home, with fans across the UAE and wider region snapping up tickets, while international sales are gathering momentum as race week approaches. Fans from 106 countries are expected to travel to the UAE capital for the season finale.

“We’re expanding our offering this year for 2026,” Al-Noaimi said. “Our Paddock Club is growing. We’re now exceeding 12,000 in terms of paddock club guests. We have some exciting new branded food and beverage experiences.”