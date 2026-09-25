ABU DHABI: Two world titles are on the line in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 24 for UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev.

Ahead of their arrival in the UAE capital, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, undefeated No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev, bantamweight champion Petr Yan and No.1 contender Merab Dvalishvili came face-to-face at the official UFC 333 pre-fight press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Volkanovski, who defends his featherweight title against Evloev in the main event, said: “I’m a pretty easy champion to understand. If you deserve it and you’re the guy, that’s who I want to fight.

“He deserved the title fight. I believed probably for a little while now. I’m glad he’s got it. Now we get to do our thing Oct. 24th.”

With Evloev expecting to have his way on the ground, Volkanovski believes his pressure will force the challenger into a different kind of fight: “He says, ‘I’ll take him down 10 times or 20 times, I’ll just keep taking him down,’ but trust me, your arms are gonna be burning.

“I’m gonna be in your face forcing you, you will panic punch, that’s not gonna work, then you’re gonna be forced to fight a fight you don’t wanna do and that’s just when I’m gonna take over.”

The champion believes his relentless pressure would eventually break down the undefeated challenger and lead to a finish.

“I truly do believe I can get the finish in this fight. Again, I respect him as a fighter. I know he’s fit, I know he’s training to do 25 minutes. But there’s a difference fighting for 25 minutes with other people than fighting 25 minutes with me, trying to take me down with me in your face. Whole different story,” said Volkanovski.

Evloev, who enters his first UFC title opportunity with a perfect 20-0 professional record, said: “He’s a legend. I was waiting for this all my life. And I’m more than ready for this moment.”

Reflecting on having trained alongside Volkanovski earlier in their careers, Evloev admitted he never expected the pair would one day meet with the UFC featherweight title on the line.

“He was good that time already. Everybody knows that he’s one of the best at the gym. I never expected myself to fight with him because I was looking for a title in bantamweight.

“But now I got here. I’m fighting the most important fight in my life, and I’m going to prove I’m not just here. I’m going to beat this guy, take the belt, and everybody there will know,” said Evloev.

In the co-main event, Yan and Dvalishvili meet for a third time. Dvalishvili won their first encounter by unanimous decision in 2023, before Yan avenged the defeat in December 2025, claiming a unanimous decision victory to reclaim the bantamweight title.

Reflecting on their previous encounters, Yan said: “I re-watched our first fight. I literally had one hand. I fought him with one hand. He could not finish me. He couldn’t do anything to me.

“Then I watched the second fight. I obviously was much better. I expect that the third time is going to be similar to that. I’m going to be ready to go till the very end in the third fight.”

Yan added: “What we’ll expect is a fiery, exciting fight. It’s gonna be a tough fight. It’s gonna be fun for the fans.”

Commenting on his defeat to Yan in their second meeting, Dvalishvili said: “Yes, he made me humble. I think I was too much relaxed in my last fight. I’m training really hard and smart, and I think I’m going to win and we will have a new champion, but I have a big challenge.”

On Yan, he added: “He’s the champion. He beat me last time. He’s the most dangerous guy in my weight class right now.”