DUBAI: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has said that a milestone agreement to bring back V8 engines to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2030 is a major victory for the sport, its fans and the future direction of Grand Prix racing.

The FIA announced on Friday night that the 2030 Formula 1 Power Unit technical framework has been unanimously agreed between the global governing body for motor sport, Formula One Management, the teams and Formula 1 Power Unit manufacturers.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula 1,” said Ben Sulayem, who has been the driving force behind efforts to secure the return of V8 engines.

“From the outset I have been clear in my ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and more exciting for our fans, while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

“The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide. Our vision is clear, lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition.

“I want to thank all involved for their collaboration. This is an important step forward, and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport.”

The FIA presented F1 Power Unit regulations for introduction from 2030 with a 2.1 liter turbocharged V8 as the power unit of choice carrying over some geometrical specifics. Its objective is to deliver a power unit which is a lot less complex, lighter and cheaper than the current power units.

It will feature limited hybridization, relevant and sustainable technology with the aim of enhancing attack-oriented racing and a sound which resonates with fans.

Additionally, the plan is to marry the V8 power unit to a chassis that will also be lighter, more agile and placing greater emphasis on driver skill and close racing.

The next step is to present a definitive 2030 Regulatory Framework to the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Shanghai next month. All regulatory changes are subject to approval by the WMSC.

Ben Sulayem, a 14-time FIA Middle East rally champion, has emphasized that his experience as a driver combined with a desire to give passionate race fans around the world what they truly want, lay behind his commitment to bring back V8 engines to the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The FIA president will attend the 35th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which brings the 2026 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship to its climax over the next six days. The event, founded by Ben Sulayem in 1991, has its ceremonial start in Al Ain tomorrow night.