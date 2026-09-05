BERLIN: The United States opened the ‌FIBA World Cup in Berlin with a 94-61 victory over China on Friday but much of the attention centered on ​China’s 2.2-meter (7-foot-3-inch) center Zhang Ziyu, whose imposing presence and on-court interactions with the Americans quickly became a social media sensation.

Zhang, 19, presented a rare challenge even for a US team stocked with elite professional talent. The towering Chinese phenomenon scored 13 points, made nine of 10 free throws and registered two blocks ‌as China tried ‌to counter the Americans’ pace ​and ‌perimeter ⁠play.

Kiki Iriafen blocks China's Zhang Ziyu during the Women's Basketball World Cup match between China and the United States in Berlin on Sept. 4, 2026. (AP)

“This ​was a ⁠different type of basketball game than I’ve probably ever played in my entire life,” US guard Caitlin Clark said. “I’ve never played against a woman of that size. She obviously presented some challenges for us, but you’ve got to give our post players a lot of ⁠credit.”

Video clips and images of Zhang alongside ‌the US players spread ‌rapidly online, with fans focusing on ​the striking size difference and ‌the logistical puzzle she created around the basket.

Social ‌media users joked about the difficulty of defending a player who could catch passes and shoot over most opponents without leaving the floor.

Zhang’s height forced the Americans to reconsider some ‌of their usual decisions in the lane, where shots that might ordinarily be routine ⁠became ⁠high-risk attempts. Their answer was to limit easy entry passes, pressure China’s ball-handlers and use their speed in transition.

“She obviously presented some challenges,” added Clark, who made 14 points and 11 assists. Paige Bueckers also scored 14 as the US seized control early and pulled away.

USA's guard Caitlin Clark (R) tries to get past China's forward #31 Jia Saiqi during the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Group D match between USA and China at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin on September 4, 2026. (AFP)

Clark’s assist total marked the highest by a US player in a Women’s World Cup game since Dawn Staley had 12 in 1998.

The victory put ​the US on two ​points in Group D, tied with Italy who defeated Czech Republic 63-54.

China's center #19 Zhang Ziyu tries to block USA's small forward #11 Napheesa Collier during the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Group D match between USA and China at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin on September 4, 2026. (AFP)

Kiki Iriafen blocks China's Zhang Ziyu during the Women's Basketball World Cup match between China and the United States in Berlin on Sept. 4, 2026. (AP)

China's Zhang Ziyu and Aliyah Boston of the US fight for the ball during the China-US Women's Basketball World Cup match in Berlin on Sept. 4, 2026. (AP)

USA's guard Caitlin Clark (R) tries to get past China's forward #31 Jia Saiqi during the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Group D match between USA and China at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin on September 4, 2026. (AFP)