RIYADH: Regional technology companies drew substantial equity, debt and institutional capital over the past week, led by large fintech rounds and asset-backed facilities.

New products and programs also widened access to recycling, restaurant delivery, venture debt and professional communities across key regional markets.

Bekia raises $765k for recycling platform

Alaa Afifi, founder of Bekia. Supplied

Egyptian recycling technology startup Bekia raised $765,000 in seed funding. Madica led the round, with follow-on investment from Catalyst Fund and participation from Dakar-based Jambaar Capital. The financing brings together impact and climate-focused investors.

Founded in 2019 by Alaa Afifi, Bekia connects households with waste collectors and records each transaction. It plans to expand engineering, launch B2B product Bekia Next and test its model in another African market.

Lendo and Quantic plan $200m SME program

Saudi fintech Lendo partnered with Austria’s Quantic Financial Solutions on an institutional capital program worth up to $200 million, to provide working-capital financing to small and medium-sized Saudi businesses.

Quantic will deploy capital through Lendo’s Saudi Central Bank-regulated, Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding platform.

It will also structure investment products based on the financed assets, opening a route for international institutional capital into Saudi SME finance.

Rize secures $50m rental-finance facility

Ibrahim Balilah and Mohammed Al-Fraihi, co-founders of Rize. Supplied

Saudi property tech firm Rize secured a SR187.5 million ($50.4 million) asset-backed Murabaha facility from Jadwa Investment.

The facility will finance residential rental contracts originated through its rent now, pay later platform.

Rize lets eligible tenants divide annual rent into monthly payments while landlords receive funds upfront, with contracts recorded through Ejar.

The facility preserves shareholder capital for technology, talent, partnerships and expansion across Saudi Arabia.

Tanami raises funding ahead of Qatar expansion

Nawaf Al-Maskati and Faisal Al-Jalahma, co-founders of Tanami. Supplied

Bahrain-headquartered private-markets platform Tanami closed an undisclosed round backed by tali ventures, Qatar Development Bank, Britain’s 1818 Ventures and other strategic regional investors.

The deal supports a wider push across Gulf private markets.

Founded in 2023 by Nawaf Al-Maskati and Faisal Al-Jalahma, Tanami offers eligible investors access to private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure. It will enter Qatar, broaden its investor base and develop its digital platform.

Tarabut lands $50m for Saudi growth

Abdulla Al-Moayed, founder of Tarabut. Supplied

Bahrain-founded financial infrastructure company Tarabut secured $50 million in strategic financing from Riyad Bank, SAB Invest-managed X-Tech Fund, and GIB Saudi Arabia, as well as Zamil Group, Kanoo Ventures and other institutions, subject to regulatory approvals.

Tarabut will deepen its Saudi presence and develop embedded-finance infrastructure combining verification, credit decisioning and financing inside partners’ digital journeys.

The company, founded by Abdulla Al-Moayed, opened its regional headquarters in Riyadh in 2025.

Barq closes $329.5 million Series A

Saudi fintech barq raised $329.5 million in a Series A round at a $1.85 billion valuation. Investors included Noon Investments, Sohar International Bank and M20 Fund, moving the company into unicorn territory.

Founded in 2023 by Ahmed Alenazi, barq operates a Saudi Central Bank-licensed financial application offering digital payments and money transfers. The round ranks among the week’s largest disclosed regional technology financings.

Egypt program advances venture debt

AMAN Holding, Bokra and Erada Finance joined Scale It Forward, a GIZ Egypt and enpact initiative designed to introduce venture debt for Egyptian scale-ups seeking growth capital without diluting shareholders.

The financial institutions signed framework agreements and will explore tailored products in a controlled pilot. GIZ Egypt will provide technical assistance, while selected scaleups will receive preparation support and access to prospective lenders.

Breadfast adds restaurant delivery

Egyptian commerce platform Breadfast launched Breadfast Food after a beta period, adding restaurant delivery to an application already covering groceries, bakery products, coffee and pharmacy orders.

It follows strong customer adoption during the trial.

The service uses Breadfast’s existing technology, logistics and supply-chain infrastructure. It gives restaurants access to the company’s customers and is expected to create hundreds of delivery jobs as coverage expands.

BRKZ secures $31m in equity and debt

Saudi construction technology startup BRKZ secured $31 million, comprising a $13 million Series B co-led by Wa’ed Ventures and 500 Global and an $18 million commitment under its existing Stride Ventures debt facility.

Founded by Ibrahim Manna, BRKZ connects contractors with building-material suppliers. It will develop AI-based quotation, pricing and fulfilment tools, expand embedded financing and scale cross-border sourcing, including supply routes with China and India.

Synapse Analytics raises $13 million Series A

Ahmed Abaza and Galal El-Beshbishy, co-founders of Synapse Analytics. Supplied

UAE-based Synapse Analytics raised $13 million in a Series A led by Partech, with Algebra Ventures and Silicon Badia participating. The deal lifted total funding for the artificial intelligence company to $17 million.

Founded by Ahmed Abaza and Galal El-Beshbishy, Synapse develops decisioning infrastructure for regulated financial institutions. The capital will support hiring, product development and international expansion as it builds agentic tools for credit and risk teams.

Tabby reaches $6.5bn valuation

Saudi-headquartered fintech Tabby raised $233 million in a Series F led by Blue Pool Capital, alongside HSG, Wellington Management and Arbor Ventures. The equity round valued the company at $6.5 billion.

Tabby will expand beyond buy now, pay later into credit and money-management products in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It reports 25 million registered users, 70,000 business partners and more than $18 billion in annualized transaction volume.