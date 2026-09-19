LONDON: Arsenal’s perfect start to their Premier League title defense came off the rails in a 3-0 trouncing by Brighton, while Tottenham remain winless after a 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s men arrived on the south coast in formidable form having won all seven games in all competitions this season.

But it was Brighton’s fine start to the campaign that was maintained as goals from Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas and Chema Andres breached the Gunners’ normally impenetrable defense.

“Brighton deserved to win the game. We didn’t do the basics right for long periods,” said Arteta.

“It’s a big lesson for us to learn. How the team has played and competed in the last six or seven weeks has been expectational, but today has been a big lesson.”

It is the third consecutive season that the Premier League champions have lost at the Amex after Liverpool and Manchester City in the past two years.

Brighton were full of confidence after becoming the first side in 50 years to come from 2-0 down to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup in midweek.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side went at Arsenal from the start but had to wait until 31 minutes for the opener when Gross crashed a shot in off the inside of the post.

Arsenal were punished for allowing too much space on the edge of their area again just before half-time when Kostoulas this time picked his spot to beat David Raya.

Rather than a rousing second-half response, the visitors fell further behind on the hour mark as Andres was afforded the space to head in Gross’s corner inside the six-yard box for Brighton’s 16th goal in five league games this season.

“It was a special win. Not only because we played the best team in England but because of the performance,” said Hurzeler. “I am really proud of my team.”

The defeat is Arsenal’s heaviest in any competition since April 2023.

- Spurs ‘too fragile’ -

It was also another day to forget for Arsenal’s north London rivals as Tottenham will have to stew over a three-week international break in the relegation zone.

After four games without a goal, an end to Spurs’ drought came too late as they were already 3-0 down before two consolation strikes from Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Villa were indebted to goalkeeper Zion Suzuki for a string of saves to keep them in the game before Johan Manzambi slotted the visitors ahead at the end of the first half.

Nicolas Jackson exposed some woeful Spurs defending to add a second before a brilliant strike from Emi Buendia secured Villa’s first league win of the season.

“We played well in the first half, we didn’t score, but (we are) too fragile,” said Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

“The moment when we have to defend, we have to defend compact. The leaders have to be leaders and to lead the team.”

Newcastle ended newly-promoted Hull’s unbeaten start with two goals inside the first seven minutes through Joe Willock and Lewis Hall for a 2-1 win.

Konstantinos Tzolakis saved Yoane Wissa’s penalty before half-time to keep Hull alive and they produced a nervy finish at St. James’ Park when Mohamed-Ali Cho pulled a goal back.

Everton climbed up to fifth after extending their unbeaten start with a 1-0 win over 10-man Ipswich.

Thierno Barry scored the only goal and had another ruled out by VAR before Abdul Fatawu saw a second yellow card for diving.

Manchester City can open up a three-point lead at the top when they host Sunderland, while Manchester United aim to give some respite to embattled manager Michael Carrick at Fulham on Sunday.