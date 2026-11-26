BOLOGNA: Great Britain booked their place in the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 victory over Alexander Zverev’s Germany in Bologna on Thursday.

The world No.1 won his singles match as he saw off Arthur Fery, the man he beat in the Wimbledon semifinals, 6-3 6-2.

But that was only good enough to level the tie after Cameron Norrie had seen off Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 3-6 6-2 in the opening singles.

The tie came down to the doubles which pitted Britain’s Henry Patten, the world no.1 in doubles, and Neal Skupski, ranked no.3, against the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The Britons sailed through the first set 6-2 but had to work harder in the second as it went all the way to a tie-break.

Skupski served for the match at 6-5 but a nervy volley went wide to give the Germans a lifeline. His next serve was clean and gave GB their second match point.

This time a brisk cross-court backhand sealed a 6-2, 7-6 (8/7) victory to send Britain into the semis for the first time in seven years.

“It helps having a guy who can hit a return like that on match point,” said Patten. “It makes it a lot easier for me.”

Britain, who last won the Davis Cup with Andy Murray in 2015, will face Austria or Spain in Saturday’s semifinal.

“We regroup, we relax tomorrow and practice a little bit, and then get ready for whoever we play on Saturday,” said Skupski.

Three-time reigning champions Italy will take on the Czech Republic in the first semi on Friday.