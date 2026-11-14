LOS ANGELES: French Open champion Mirra Andreeva beat American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the WTA Finals championship match in Indian Wells, California.

With the semifinal win the 19-year-old Russian — who won her maiden major at Roland Garros this year — is assured of rising from third to second in the world rankings.

On Sunday she will face either Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova or Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina for the title in the elite season-ending event, which was moved from Saudi Arabia to California in July because of war in the Middle East.