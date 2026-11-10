INDIAN WELLS, California: ‌Jessica Pegula kept her hopes alive of reaching the semifinals of the WTA Finals with ​a 6-2 7-5 victory over Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday, as Group 1 action continued at the season-ending tournament.

The American, who lost her opening match to compatriot Coco Gauff in three sets, responded with a composed performance to eliminate ‌Kostyuk, who ‌was a late addition ​to ‌the ⁠draw ​after replacing ⁠world number one Elena Rybakina following the Kazakh’s withdrawal through illness.

Pegula made an immediate statement, breaking Kostyuk in the opening game before securing another break to take the first set comfortably. She ⁠carried that momentum into the second, ‌breaking again in ‌the opening game, but ​the Ukrainian fought ‌back as the pair exchanged breaks twice ‌to remain level.

Kostyuk’s resistance ultimately faltered, with Pegula finding another break late in the set before serving out the match.

The victory marked ‌a turnaround for Pegula, following her opening defeat, and a particularly ⁠disappointing ⁠result for Kostyuk, who was eliminated from semifinal contention.

The world number 10 faced Pegula on a five-match losing streak and had been struggling with a right wrist injury that had troubled her since the hard-court swing.

Kostyuk had also beaten Pegula in both of their previous meetings this year, in Brisbane and ​Madrid, but ​was unable to reproduce that form.