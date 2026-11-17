TURIN, Italy: Ben Shelton tried coming forward. He tried staying back. He served-and-volleyed. He resorted to coming in on his second shot.

None of it was quite enough in the American’s attempt to make a breakthrough against Alexander Zverev.

The top-ranked Zverev was impeccable on his serve and improved to 7-0 in his career against Shelton with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory at the ATP Finals on Tuesday in a rematch of the US Open final.

Zverev finished it off with a forehand passing shot on the run on his first match point.

“I was very clear-minded of what I wanted to do with that ball and it was perfect,” Zverev said.

The result secured Zverev a spot in the semifinals of the elite, season-ending event for the year’s top eight players; while Shelton dropped to 1-1 and likely needs to win his final group match against Rafael Jodar.

Earlier, Arthur Fils claimed his first win at the Finals by rallying past fellow debutant Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Aiming to win the Finals for the third time, Zverev improved to 2-0 at this year’s edition after beating Jodar in his opener.

Amid criticism over how he earned the No. 1 ranking following injuries to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Zverev has now earned back-to-back top-10 wins for the first time since the 2024 Finals.

Jodar receives treatment

Jodar appeared to be struggling physically midway through the second set and was given medicine to mix into his water bottle during a medical timeout. He also downed a banana and then a gel and an energy bar during the next changeover.

“I felt that I couldn’t compete,” Jodar said. “Physically, I wasn’t at the level today, especially in the last two sets.

The 20-year-old Jodar is the first man to qualify for the year-end finals in the same season in which he made his tour-level debut. He has appeared fatigued recently.

Fils aims to play fewer tournaments

The 22-year-old Fils is the first Frenchman to compete at the Finals since Gael Monfils a decade ago.

Fils didn’t start his season until February after an eight-month layoff due to a back injury and then also missed the French Open. He is aiming to take better care of his body in 2027.

“The goal,” Fils said, “is to play as less as possible and to go as deep as possible because of my body.”