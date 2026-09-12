6 Arab bridal labels for the season

Elie Saab.
Elie Saab.
Updated 12 September 2026 09:15
Arab News

The Gulf wedding season runs through the cooler months, and the spring 2027 bridal collections are landing now. Here are six Arab labels to know.

  1. Reem Acra
    Reem Acra
    The Lebanese-born designer built her label in New York and shows each season at the city’s bridal fashion week, most recently in silk and tulle with geometric embroidery.
  2. Elie Saab
    Elie Saab
    The Lebanese house runs a dedicated bridal line, and its spring 2027 collection, “Tableaux Vivants,” takes its name from the French art of the living picture.
  3. Zuhair Murad
    Zuhair Murad
    The Lebanese designer’s bridal gowns run to embroidered tulle and organza, cut as mermaid shapes and A-lines with dramatic sleeves.
  4. Maison Yeya
    Maison Yeya
    Egyptian designer Yasmine Yeya runs her bridal couture house out of Dubai, and was named by Forbes Middle East among the women behind the region’s brands.
  5. Ashi Studio
    Ashi Studio
    Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi makes bridal pieces with long trains and streamlined silhouettes, and shows on the Paris couture schedule.
  6. Rami Al-Ali
    Rami Al-Ali
    The Syrian designer runs a separate bridal line, pairing traditional princess silhouettes with structured bodices and architectural detailing.

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