6 Arab bridal labels for the season

The Gulf wedding season runs through the cooler months, and the spring 2027 bridal collections are landing now. Here are six Arab labels to know.

Reem Acra The Lebanese-born designer built her label in New York and shows each season at the city’s bridal fashion week, most recently in silk and tulle with geometric embroidery.

Elie Saab The Lebanese house runs a dedicated bridal line, and its spring 2027 collection, “Tableaux Vivants,” takes its name from the French art of the living picture.

Zuhair Murad The Lebanese designer’s bridal gowns run to embroidered tulle and organza, cut as mermaid shapes and A-lines with dramatic sleeves.

Maison Yeya Egyptian designer Yasmine Yeya runs her bridal couture house out of Dubai, and was named by Forbes Middle East among the women behind the region’s brands.

Ashi Studio Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi makes bridal pieces with long trains and streamlined silhouettes, and shows on the Paris couture schedule.