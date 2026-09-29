6 celebrity makeup brands to shop in the Middle East

With Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs landing at Sephora Middle East, here are six celebrity-founded makeup brands available in the region.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga The US singer’s brand launches in Sephora stores across the Gulf on Oct. 1. It is famous for its Triclone Skin Tech Foundation and Concealer, and Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm Stick.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Barbadian singer’s label unveiled a new version of its signature foundation this month, the Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Natural Matte Longwear Foundation.

One/Size by Patrick Starrr The US makeup artist’s brand launched at Sephora Middle East in May with its On ’Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray.

Patrick Ta Beauty by Patrick Ta The US celebrity makeup artist’s brand arrived at Sephora in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar in January, led by its blush and foundation ranges.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez The US singer’s brand offers lightweight, buildable complexion, cheek and lip products designed for a natural, fresh-faced look.