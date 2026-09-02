6 Arab music nights at the Royal Opera House Muscat

DUBAI: The first opera house in the Gulf marks 15 years with a season running from October to May. Here are six Arab music evenings on the bill.

Omani Women’s Day Concert The Royal Oman Symphony Orchestra and the Muscat Royal Philharmonic Ladies’ Ensemble open the strand with Egyptian singer Marwa Nagy, honoring women in music.

Kulthumiyat Nagy returns alongside Tunisian singer Yosra Mahnouch for an evening built on the repertoire and enduring legacy of the Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum.

Nawal The Gulf star returns to the Royal Opera House Muscat, performing a program that spans defining moments from across her distinguished career.

Nabeel Shuail The Kuwaiti singer presents an evening dedicated to the enduring traditions of Khaleeji music, part of a strand spanning Oman and the Arab world.

Evenings of Sufi and Inshaad Ensembles from Oman and Syria come together for a series of reflective performances inspired by sacred musical traditions, staged during Ramadan.