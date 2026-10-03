6 perfume notes rooted in Middle Eastern tradition

From resins to rare oils, these notes are among the most common in Middle Eastern fragrances.

Oud Drawn from the resin-soaked heartwood of the agar tree, oud is a mainstay of Arab perfumery and now features in collections by houses including Dior and Tom Ford.

Frankincense Harvested from Boswellia trees in Oman’s Dhofar region and Yemen, the resin has been used in the region for centuries and adds smoky warmth.

Taif rose Grown on mountain farms around Taif in Saudi Arabia, the Damask rose is harvested each spring and distilled into an oil prized by perfumers.

Myrrh Called “murr” in Arabic, meaning bitter, the resin has long been used in the region’s incense and perfume blends and lends a balsamic depth.

Ambergris Known in Arabic as “anbar,” the waxy substance forms in sperm whales and helps fix scents to skin, though perfumers now mostly use synthetic versions.