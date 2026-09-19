6 engagement ring trends taking over the region, according to a jewelry brand founder

Alina Khoury, founder of regional jeweler The Diamond Oasis, picked six engagement-ring trends across the region and provided her views.

Colored diamonds White diamonds no longer have the final say. Blush pinks, champagne tones and icy blues are turning up on more hands, and clients are now asking for them by name rather than being talked into them.

Floral designs Petal-shaped halos and botanical detailing are softening the sharp geometric lines of recent seasons, giving the whole setting a garden-inspired feel.

Secret details The best part of the ring is often the part only the bride knows about, whether that is a hidden stone or an engraved date tucked out of sight.

Big center stones Subtlety has given way to scale. Clients want a stone that announces itself the moment a hand moves, and this is expected to hold through 2027.

Gemstone accents Solitaires are getting company. Sapphire and onyx detailing at the base of the setting adds color without pulling focus from the main stone.