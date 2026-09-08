6 Arab brands that sell hair oil

Oiling hair is one of the oldest rituals in the region, and a number of Arab brands now build their lines around it, using ingredients grown close to home. Here are six to know.

Izil Beauty The Dubai label, founded by Moroccan entrepreneur Mouna Abbassy, builds its range on argan oil pressed by cooperatives in Morocco, and is stocked by Ounass.

AIZA The Dubai brand’s Souk Secret pre-wash blends 13 oils, led by black seed and clove, massaged into a dry scalp before shampooing.

Najeau The Lebanese brand’s Follicle Drops are built on olive oil pressed in the Qadisha Valley, and the brand is stocked internationally by Moda Operandi.

Gaudia Beauty The Saudi brand formulates with dates and sidr, and its scalp oils are aimed at what the Gulf climate does to hair.

Green Bar The Bahraini brand, founded by Reem Al-Khalifa, makes botanical hair and body oils, using ingredients sourced locally wherever possible.