6 global films to screen at Cairo International Film Festival 

The 47th Cairo International Film Festival is set to run from Nov. 11–20, with 145 films from 64 countries.

‘I Play Rocky’ US director Peter Farrelly’s film about the making of “Rocky” opens the festival, with Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone. It was runner-up for the People’s Choice Award in Toronto.

‘Four Minus Three’ Austrian director Adrian Goiginger’s drama follows a clown who loses her family in an accident. It won the Europa Cinemas Label at the Berlinale.

‘Heysel 85’ Romanian-Belgian director Teodora Ana Mihai revisits the 1985 Heysel Stadium disaster in Brussels. The film screened at the Berlinale.

‘Words of Love’ French actress Hafsia Herzi stars in Rudi Rosenberg’s family drama about a girl searching for the father she has never met. It premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

‘The Green Eyes’ French duo Fanny Liatard and Jeremy Trouilh tell the story of a girl who enters her imagination to wake her brother from a mysterious sleep. It opened the Locarno festival.