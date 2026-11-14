In conventional development, the first questions usually concern the building or the land: What can we build? How can we make the best use of land and capital? How long will delivery take? In historic districts, the starting point should be entirely different: What must not be lost? What needs to be brought back to life? Only then should we ask what can be added.

This is not a semantic distinction. It changes the entire logic of development. A historic district is neither a collection of separate assets nor a stock of old buildings awaiting real estate repurposing. It is a living urban, social and economic fabric in which homes are connected to markets, passageways to customs and culture, and stone to people’s livelihoods and everyday memories.

As historic districts become part of the development, tourism and investment agenda, the challenge becomes clearer: How do we restore their vitality and open them to the future without losing what gave them meaning and value? The developer’s responsibility therefore extends beyond the boundaries of the asset. A project may succeed financially and technically within its own boundaries yet still fall short in a deeper sense if it weakens a neighboring market, displaces local activity, interrupts a historic route or erodes the character of the place. Conversely, an intervention may be modest in scale but create considerable value by restoring a lost function, preserving established movement and activity, or enabling a local business to continue.

In real estate development, we are accustomed to measuring land, area, density, cost, return and time. These indicators remain indispensable. Historic districts, however, require additional questions: What are we protecting? What value, once lost, cannot be replaced? How will the building be brought back into use? Who will be affected? And will the project add to the local economy or replace it?

Historic Jeddah, known as Al-Balad and inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, offers a clear example of this relationship. Since Jeddah became a port for Makkah in the seventh century, its identity has been shaped by pilgrimage, maritime trade and the movement of people and cultures. Its value is visible today in its buildings, markets, mosques and passageways. Yet its deeper significance cannot be reduced to numbers or architectural elements. It is embodied in the relationships that developed between house and market, trader and craftsman, port and pilgrim, architecture and climate, and the city’s residents and people arriving from around the world.

Intervening in a historic district therefore means intervening in a living system, not an isolated building. An engineering decision in one property can affect a neighboring structure, movement through a market, or access to shops and homes. Closing a passage, extending a project’s duration, or changing an existing use is not simply an operational matter. Its effects may reach a family’s income, a shop’s ability to remain in business or the community’s confidence in the entire regeneration effort.

None of this means historic districts should be isolated from development or investment. On the contrary, heritage that is not brought back into use, or supported by an economy capable of financing its protection, becomes more vulnerable to decline. A building restored without an appropriate function may look complete on opening day, but that does not ensure its continued use and presence in the life of the place.

Economic return is therefore not the opposite of heritage protection. It should, however, result from protecting and strengthening the value of place, rather than consuming or replacing it. The more a district retains its distinctiveness and authenticity, the greater its ability to create enduring value that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

Success in regenerating historic districts cannot be measured by a single indicator. It requires a balance between protecting historical and architectural value, bringing buildings back into use, revitalizing the local economy, improving quality of life, attracting investment suited to the place and sustaining the community’s presence within the district.

This balance makes the work more complex. Costs may be higher, timelines longer, approvals more numerous, and the need for specialist expertise greater. Yet this complexity is not an obstacle to be bypassed at the expense of the place. It is a responsibility to be understood and managed from the outset.

Successful regeneration also requires clear and coordinated governance. Regulators, developers, property owners, communities, investors and operators each have a different role. The intended outcome depends on those roles being clear and on a shared understanding of the district’s value, what must be protected, what can be developed and the acceptable limits of intervention.

Through my work in Historic Jeddah, I have learned that the question does not end with a building’s condition or development cost. It extends to the function that will return to it, its relationship with the surrounding street and market, who will use it, who may be affected and the role it will play in the district’s economy and social fabric. I have also learned that the best intervention is not necessarily the largest or most visible. Value may lie in reopening a passage, enabling a shop to continue, adapting a building to a use that suits it or adding a new project that respects the urban scale and strengthens the life around it. Every space and every building raises a question about its next use. Every market reveals its economic and social role. And every new project tests our ability to add to the place without replacing it or erasing its underlying logic.

In a historic district we do not begin with a blank page; nor can we behave as though the history of the place begins with us. We are adding a new layer to those that came before. Our responsibility is to make that addition worthy of what we inherited and capable of serving those who come after us.

Twenty years from now, the real question will not simply concern the number of buildings developed, the investment attracted or the visitors who passed through. It will be whether the district remained alive, whether its local economy continued, whether traders, craftsmen, residents, investors and visitors still found their place within it, and whether we added to its value or consumed it.

In Historic Jeddah, the simplest and deepest question will be this: did Al-Balad remain a living place, true to itself?

• Jamil bin Hassan Ghaznawi is the CEO of Al-Balad Development Company