Building Resilience in an Increasingly Complex Digital World

Ayman AlRashed

Every organization depends on its data. Far fewer can say with certainty that they control it. In a digital economy where data shapes how organizations operate, decide, and grow, the gap between depending on something and controlling it is where resilience is won or lost.

In Saudi Arabia, achieving national economic ambitions requires more than adopting new technologies. It demands the ability to maintain operational continuity, govern critical assets, and adapt as priorities evolve. While no enterprise can anticipate every disruption, leaders can make deliberate choices about the strength of their digital foundations. This is where digital resilience becomes essential. Resilience goes beyond recovery; it is the ability to keep essential operations running, maintain visibility and control, and adapt when circumstances change. It depends on maintaining meaningful control over an organization's data, technology, operations, and AI systems, which is the foundation of digital sovereignty.

Confidence is a strong foundation, but proof matters New findings from IBM's Digital Sovereignty Index, which measures how well organizations can demonstrate control over their digital environments, offer an encouraging perspective on Saudi Arabia's readiness to operate confidently in an increasingly complex digital environment. Among Saudi executives surveyed, 72 percent reported retaining control during their most testing digital sovereignty situation, compared with 62 percent globally. This has translated into high levels of confidence among Saudi executives.

These findings reflect a strong foundation, but they also reinforce an important principle: confidence must be supported by the ability to demonstrate control in practice. In an increasingly interconnected technology landscape, resilience is not measured by confidence alone. It is measured by an organization’s ability to understand dependencies, demonstrate control, and continue operating effectively as conditions evolve.

IBM's research found that 65 percent of Saudi respondents reported that their organizations test their ability to demonstrate digital sovereignty at least annually. While this represents an important starting point, continuous validation is essential as technologies, dependencies, and operational risks evolve. Among Saudi organizations in the ‘Leading’ digital sovereignty maturity tier, 56 percent test continuously, compared with 24 percent in the ‘Establishing’ tier. Leading organizations also reported stronger operational resilience, with 49 percent resolving their most testing sovereignty challenge without material disruption, compared with 32 percent of established organizations. These findings reinforce the importance of treating digital

Sovereignty is an ongoing capability that organizations continually assess and strengthen, rather than a one-time achievement.

Building resilience as AI becomes more autonomous

As AI systems move beyond analyzing information to influencing decisions and executing tasks, organizations face a new responsibility: ensuring that technological autonomy does not come at the expense of accountability.

An IBM study of 203 senior executives in Saudi Arabia illustrates the importance of this shift. While 72 percent expect AI agents to act without human approval for every action by 2027, less than half say their governance is currently designed to scale with agentic AI.

The implication is clear: as AI becomes more autonomous, organizations must ensure they have the governance, oversight, and ability to intervene when necessary.

Resilience is therefore not solely a technology or compliance responsibility. It is a strategic leadership priority, requiring executives to consider five fundamental questions: Can we maintain operational continuity? Do we understand our technology dependencies? Can we demonstrate control over our data? Can we oversee AI decisions? Can we adapt or replace technology without losing control?

We cannot predict everything that lies ahead, but organizations that can answer these questions with confidence will be best placed to stay resilient and shape what comes next.

Bio: Ayman AlRashed is the regional vice president of IBM.