RIYADH: The UAE hospitality sector showed signs of resilience in September, with hotel occupancy nearly doubling from its March low, although performance remained below year-earlier levels, an analysis showed.

According to JLL’s latest Hotels Market Dynamics report, hotel occupancy in the Emirates reached 67.6 percent in September, up from 36.2 percent in March, though still 15.4 percentage points below the same month a year earlier.

The rebound reflects a broader trend across the Middle East and North Africa region, where the hospitality sector continues to face headwinds from the US-Iran war, which started on Feb. 28.

In October, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics reported that the number of licensed tourism hospitality facilities rose 17.9 percent year on year in the second quarter to 6,278.

A report released by global hospitality consultancy HVS in September projected that Saudi Arabia is driving the Middle East’s hotel expansion, accounting for roughly half of the regional development pipeline, with about 110,000 rooms under development.

Egypt has the region’s second-largest hotel development pipeline, with about 42,000 rooms, while the UAE ranks third as a more mature market that continues to expand through destination-led projects.

Taimur Khan, head of research, Middle East and Africa at JLL, said: “The hospitality sector has yet to fully recover and some headwinds persist, however, occupancy has almost doubled since March, a stronger position than we anticipated at that point.”

He added: “Looking ahead, winter may provide some seasonal uplift, though the pace of recovery will depend on regional stability and traveler confidence.”

According to JLL, the UAE’s September revenue per available room, or RevPAR, fell 23.7 percent year on year to around 291 Emirati dirhams ($79.24).

Year-to-date through September, UAE occupancy stood at 60 percent, while RevPAR declined by 29.4 percent to 350 dirhams. Dubai recorded the steepest year-to-date decline, at 33.3 percent.

Abu Dhabi leads

Abu Dhabi proved the most resilient market, as operators protected room rates rather than relying on heavy discounts to lift occupancy.

In September, its average daily rate, or ADR, rose 5.6 percent year on year, occupancy stood at 73.5 percent, and RevPAR declined by just 0.9 percent.

Dubai recorded larger declines over the same period, with ADR down 13.4 percent and RevPAR falling 28.7 percent.

According to JLL, Dubai’s overnight visitation totalled 7 million from January to August, approximately 44.4 percent below the same period in 2025, following disruptions to air connectivity and weaker visitor sentiment amid geopolitical challenges in March.

Dubai recorded 869,000 visitors in August, its highest monthly figure since February.

Limited supply supports outlook

Hotel supply growth remained constrained in the third quarter, with Dubai adding just 60 new keys, bringing the total stock to 154,160 keys.

Abu Dhabi added approximately 217 keys through the opening of one four-star hotel, bringing its total stock to about 33,870 keys.

A further 3,830 keys are expected to be completed in Dubai by the end of 2026, alongside approximately 120 keys in Abu Dhabi, although some Dubai openings have been rescheduled.

“We expect a gradual recovery from 2027 should conditions stabilize, with occupancy likely to improve ahead of rates. Limited new supply should support performance as demand returns, while the UAE’s strong air connectivity, tourism offerings, and events calendar position the market well for a sustained rebound over the medium term,” said Khan.