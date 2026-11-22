RIYADH: Saudi Arabia signed 12 aviation agreements and cooperation documents with international partners at a global air transport conference in Montreal, aimed at expanding international connectivity and strengthening the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

The deals were concluded during the 7th Worldwide Air Transport Conference, organised by the International Civil Aviation Organization from Nov. 16 to 20, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

These included bilateral air services agreements with Belize, Samoa, Cambodia and Jordan, as well as memorandums of understanding with Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Montenegro, Cabo Verde and Turkiye. Saudi Arabia also signed records of discussion with Macao, Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

The agreements come as Saudi Arabia steps up investment in its aviation industry under Vision 2030, seeking to position the Kingdom as an international transit and logistics hub linking Asia, Europe and Africa.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy targets annual passenger traffic of 330 million, connectivity to more than 250 destinations and air cargo capacity of 4.5 million tonnes by 2030. The program is backed by an estimated $100 billion in government and private-sector investment across airports, airlines and aviation support services.

“The Kingdom achieved a number of outcomes, most notably the signing of 12 agreements, memoranda of understanding, and a record of discussions, the presentation of 8 working papers, and the holding of more than 32 bilateral meetings, in addition to organizing an exceptional edition of the Future of Aviation Conference,” the SPA report stated.

The Saudi delegation, led by GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, comprised 44 representatives from 18 national entities.

The working papers addressed economic regulation, sector resilience, investment, innovation and sustainable growth, reflecting the Kingdom’s priorities in shaping international aviation policy and strengthening cooperation with global industry stakeholders.

The delegation also met ICAO Council President Toshiyuki Onuma and Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar, alongside representatives of Airports Council International and aviation officials from several countries.

Discussions focused on regulatory cooperation, knowledge exchange and opportunities to develop the civil aviation sector.

Al-Duailej also chaired the eighth meeting of regional civil aviation organisations, in his capacity as chair of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization.

During the conference, Syria and Lebanon formally submitted accession documents to join the Riyadh-based Middle East and North Africa Regional Safety Oversight Organization, bringing its membership to 10 countries.

The organisation aims to strengthen aviation safety oversight and cooperation among regional authorities.

GACA also hosted a special edition of its Future Aviation Forum on the sidelines of the conference in Montreal, bringing together industry leaders and policymakers ahead of the next forum, scheduled to take place in Riyadh on April 19-21, 2027.