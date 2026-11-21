ABUJA: A boat carrying people to a funeral has capsized in southern Nigeria, killing at least 24 people, emergency services said on Saturday.

The boat was carrying passengers from one community to another for a burial ceremony when it sank on Friday in Bayelsa State in the country’s South South region, Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Manzo Ezeki said in a statement.

Tragedy As Boat Carrying about 300 Passengers, Including Children, To Ukubie Community In Bayelsa Capsizes, Many Feared Drowned A boat conveying passengers, including children, to Ukubie community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, for a burial has capsized. Many passengers drowned, while others were seen struggling to swim to the riverbank for safety. The incident has raised concerns over the absence of life jackets, as none of the passengers was wearing one. — Esegbona Luis (@esegbonaluis) November 21, 2026

He said that search and rescue operations were ongoing without specifying how many people were missing.

Police spokesman Musa Mohammed said on Friday that another 24 people had been rescued and sought medical assistance.

Authorities haven’t said how many passengers were believed to have been on board.