VILNIUS: The three Baltic states have asked the European Union for extra funding for anti-drone defences, Lithuania’s defence minister told AFP on Wednesday, amid fears of hybrid attacks from Moscow.

According to press reports, the trio of ex-Soviet republics, all members of the EU and of NATO, have sent the European Commission a letter requesting half a billion euros ($560,000,000) to address what they see as the Russian threat.

“The Baltic states are acting in unity, swiftly and proactively. Together with the defence ministers of Estonia and Latvia, we have approached the European Commission to request additional EU funding for joint counter-drone capabilities,” Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas told AFP.

“By protecting the borders of the Baltic states, we are also protecting the European Union’s eastern border and directly contributing to the security of our citizens and of Europe as a whole,” Kaunas added.

The Lithuanian minister did not confirm the figure of half a billion euros reported by Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper.