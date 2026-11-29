MRAUK U, Myanmar: The death toll from military airstrikes in Myanmar over the weekend rose to about 50, witnesses said Sunday, a day after bombs hit a wedding venue and market in the war-ravaged nation.

The civil war in the Southeast Asian country has claimed more than 100,000 lives since a 2021 military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government, monitor ACLED estimates.

A military strike Saturday on the wedding venue in Moe Bye township in the northeast killed 21 people, the head of a local humanitarian aid group said. Another witness put the toll at 17.

In separate strikes on Saturday in Mrauk-U, in Rakhine state, 29 people were killed, according to Hla Maung Oo, the head of a funeral organization.

One of the strikes killed 10 civilians at a market in the afternoon, while a second strike hit the same area that evening, killing another 19 people, Hla Maung Oo said Sunday.

He accused the military of intentionally targeting civilians.

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military — the only armed force in the country with fighter aircraft — for comment about the strikes.

An AFP journalist counted 28 dead bodies at a Mrauk-U cemetery on Sunday, while an additional body was taken to the deceased’s hometown, according to Hla Maung Oo.

‘Everything caught fire’

Wood and brick buildings were levelled in Mrauk-U, charred debris was scattered and residents lingered on the edge of a bomb crater, video footage from the scene showed.

Under a covered pavilion, sobbing relatives grieved over the bodies of loved ones, some bloodied and most covered by white sheets or green tarpaulins laid across a tiled floor.

Kyawt Aye Sein, 25, said her husband was killed by one of the strikes, which sent her running with her son, while a family of six “died instantly” when a jet dropped a bomb on their home.

The bomb “landed directly on that house,” she said. “When it hit, everything caught fire.”

“Because my son was scared, I grabbed him and fled,” she said.

“We spent the whole night running toward the outskirts of the ward,” she said, adding that she and her son spent the night in an open field with many others.

“Everyone from our ward was there.”

The Saturday attacks followed one on Thursday in Magway region that the self-declared “National Unity Government” in exile said killed 20 civilians and nine members of the anti-military People’s Defense Forces at a school and monastery.

They came the week after an international court declared Myanmar guilty of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority during a 2017 military crackdown in Rakhine state.