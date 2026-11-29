RIYADH: The war in Yemen could end “tomorrow” if the Yemeni Houthi group agrees to a UN-backed peace plan, but the coalition will continue military pressure as long as necessary to force the Iran-aligned group to the negotiating table, said coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki.

In an interview with Reuters, Al-Malki said Riyadh has drawn a “red line” around Aden, the interim capital of the Yemeni government, warning that the coalition would do “whatever it takes” to protect the port city as Houthi fighters advance close to it.

The escalating conflict has become the most volatile front in the broader, multi-front regional war involving Iran, displacing hundreds of thousands in Yemen, while Saudi Arabia faces weekly attacks on key landmarks, including office towers in Riyadh.

Continued support

“The best solution is a political solution. But we have to support the Yemeni government to achieve its goal,” Al-Malki said.

Referring to a UN-backed peace plan, he added, “If the Houthis decide to proceed with the roadmap with the Yemeni government, the war can end … tomorrow.”

Al-Malki said that until then, the coalition would rely on military force to inflict losses on the group and compel it to change its behavior, by providing continuous 24-hour close air support to Yemeni units on the ground and weakening the Houthis’ capabilities to threaten Saudi cities.

“We are achieving the goal of dismantling and destroying ballistic missiles, launch platforms, and some components of ballistic missiles and drones,” he said.