MILAN: Flights at Italy’s Catania airport were suspended on Saturday due to volcanic ash from Mount Etna’s ongoing ‌activity ‌and weather ‌conditions, ⁠the company operating the ⁠Sicilian hub said.

All arrivals at the airport, Italy’s fifth-busiest ⁠by passenger traffic, ‌have been ‌suspended until ‌1000 GMT ‌on Sunday.

Mount Etna eruption disrupts flights at Italy’s Catania Airport



🌋 Ash plume rises around 4 kilometers



✈️ Incoming flights suspended, with several diverted https://t.co/SI1u5CJvEK pic.twitter.com/Oi2iQHL9gk — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 26, 2026

Mount Etna, Europe’s highest and most ‌active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, ⁠but ⁠ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season.