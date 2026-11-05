BRUSSELS, Belgium: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has slammed Europe’s “disorderly” approach to Ukraine negotiations and demanded the EU decide who speaks on its behalf, in a letter seen by AFP Thursday.

In the message to European Council chief Antonio Costa, who chairs summits of EU leaders, Meloni complained about the recent proliferation of meetings in different formats for talks on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“All this is making us look utterly lacking in credibility in handling one of the most complicated dossiers our nations are facing,” the Italian leader wrote.

“I am convinced that we all realize how, by giving the image of a Europe that is proceeding in disarray, we are doing nothing but serving the interests of those who want this war to continue.”

As examples she cited recent talks in Miami and Oslo as well as meetings this week in Brussels between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, several European countries, NATO and the EU.

She also mentioned a call between the leaders of Norway and Finland and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I want it on record that I will not go along with this dynamic, nor do I intend to stand by and watch it unfold,” Meloni wrote.

“Proceeding in disarray, with initiatives that chase and overlap one another, will not help us, neither with our partners nor with those we must convince to stop a senseless aggression.”

The Italian leader said that she wanted EU leaders to decide “once and for all who sits at the negotiating table on behalf of the European Union, and with what mandate.”

Meloni said she was not requesting a role for herself or Italy.

She asked that the issue be discussed at a summit of EU leaders in Dublin this month, and for a formal decision to be taken at a second meeting in December.

“Otherwise, I fear we risk condemning Europe to irrelevance in the negotiating process,” she said.

Meloni initially called for the EU to name a single envoy to deal with talks on the Ukraine war at the start of this year, but the push fizzled out.

Europe has long been seeking to play a bigger role in US-led efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

After they largely stalled, Washington has revived its push in recent weeks and will meet with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Abu Dhabi next week.