DUBAI: Iraq cannot keep running an economy with 8 million civil servants and must instead see 8 million young entrepreneurs at its helm, a senior UN official told Arab News on Wednesday.

Abdallah Al-Dardari, UN assistant secretary-general and director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, also said recovery across the region would depend on credible institutions, access and new trade routes.

Al-Dardari said everything the UN development agency did in Iraq today was about economic diversification.

Iraq's way out of oil dependence

“First of all, diversifying away from complete reliance on crude oil. Secondly, improving the efficiency of the oil sector itself,” he said, pointing to redundancies and waste in the energy sector. The third priority, he added, was helping Baghdad plan alternative supply and trade routes.

The Hormuz closure exposed that gap. According to Reuters' analysis, Iraq suffered the biggest drop in oil revenue of any Gulf producer because it lacks alternative shipment routes.

Al-Dardari said Iraq had agreed to new oil and gas pipelines with Syria and reopened old ones with Turkey. It was also hoping to revive a long-planned pipeline to Aqaba in Jordan. “This will help Iraq create new arteries of trade, energy supply and exports,” he said. “But most important is allowing Iraqi youth to take the lead in the new Iraqi economy.”

A corridor to Europe

New routes are also at the heart of a joint initiative between UNDP and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Al-Dardari said the partners agreed to explore and start work on a corridor running through Jordan, Syria and Turkey to Europe. Other options include Iraq's development corridor, a route through Egypt to the Mediterranean, and a path through Lebanon and Syria directly to Europe.

“The most immediate corridor now, which makes sense historically and physically, is the Jordan, Syria, Europe corridor,” he said.

Jordan's growth arithmetic

For Jordan, the challenge is arithmetic. The country needs 4 percent growth just to hold unemployment at current levels, and more than that to start bringing it down, Al-Dardari said. Its partnership with the EU, launched in January 2025, is backed by a €3 billion ($3.29 billion) financial and investment package for 2025 to 2027. He said the funds were being directed toward productive sectors that could boost competitiveness and create high-value jobs. “Jordanians are highly skilled people, and they should be working in high-value jobs,” he said.

Syria's recovery takes shape.

In Syria, Al-Dardari said the economy was “growing robustly,” although growth figures were still being negotiated. Energy, housing, construction and trade are the largest contributors to the recovery so far. UNDP is helping the government build a macroeconomic framework to identify which sectors create the most value and jobs, and to design a national investment strategy.

“The most important thing for Syria today is building the right institutional framework and also the human resource capacity to manage the recovery,” he said.

Lebanon's credibility test

In Lebanon, he said the priority was governance. He planned to travel to Beirut in December to work on it with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and other ministers. “For us, the question of government credibility in the eyes of the Lebanese people is number one,” he said.

He stressed that paying salaries mattered, but that international support must also build credible national institutions “that can govern the Lebanese economy towards dignified livelihoods.”

UNDP is also supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces through social and economic development programs in the south. On reconstruction there, Al-Dardari said the UN system and UNDP would be at the forefront once there was a clear road map for a peace settlement and withdrawal, and once the Lebanese state could secure full control of the area. The private sector would have to invest a large share, he said, and foreign assistance must come with very clear uses. “We need to bring back life to south Lebanon.”

Gaza: access before money

Asked which financing tools could start working in Gaza, Al-Dardari said the agency was deploying small grants, reimbursable grants and credit guarantees that open new credit lines through revolving funds for small and medium enterprises.

“Maybe for the first time, I say the problem is not just money. The problem is access,” he said. Access determined whether technology and resources could reach the Palestinian private sector so it could take over recovery and reconstruction.

“The Palestinians will build Palestine,” he said. “We will only support.”