ROME: Prime ‌Minister Giorgia Meloni is making the first official visit by an Italian leader to Norway in nearly 15 years on Thursday, seeking to deepen cooperation in areas including energy, critical minerals and defense, Italian sources said.

Meloni is due to meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere in ‌Oslo and ‌attend a dinner with ‌business representatives from both countries aimed at promoting bilateral investment. The trip is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between Rome and Oslo, with a view to consolidating strategic cooperation in energy and expanding it ‌into other ‌sectors, the sources said.

Daily La Stampa reported that ‌the chief executives of defense group ‌Leonardo and ship builder Fincantieri would accompany Meloni to Oslo.

As Italy seeks to diversify energy supplies amid market volatility ‌linked to the US conflict with Iran, Meloni has in recent months visited key gas-producing partners including Algeria and Azerbaijan to reinforce relations.

Norwegian energy group Vaar Energi is majority-owned by Italy’s Eni.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Meloni and Stoere would also discuss major international issues, including Ukraine and developments in the Arctic, which Rome sees as a “natural area” for closer cooperation.