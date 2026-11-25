MADRID: Kilmar Ábrego García, a Salvadoran national who fought his mistaken deportation, arrived in Spain on Wednesday after voluntarily leaving the United States, potentially ending a defining saga of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Ábrego García was arrested in Baltimore in March 2025 and deported to a Salvadoran prison in what an official later called an “administrative error.” His departure to Spain follows months of legal wrangling as he battled the administration’s drive to deport him to Africa.

Ábrego García didn’t speak to reporters after landing at Madrid’s main international airport on Wednesday, and raised a fist as he entered a van.

The US Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday night that he self-deported to Spain as part of a removal order and that he didn’t receive any incentives and won’t be allowed back into the US

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a post on X that he was “delighted” about Ábrego García’s departure, listing a familiar litany of allegations for why he should be deported, including that he was a gang member, an accusation that Ábrego García has repeatedly denied.

Ábrego García’s deportation in early 2025 came as the Trump administration was ramping up its immigration crackdown, promising to deport 1 million people annually.

Through an infusion of billions of dollars approved by US Congress, the administration later supercharged its immigration enforcement capabilities, growing its cadre of immigration officers, expanding detention capabilities and pushing to deport an increasing number of people.

He was fighting against a second deportation to a series of African countries proposed by DHS officials.