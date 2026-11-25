TUNIS: Families of several Tunisians who have disappeared in Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine are urging Tunisian authorities to step in and help determine their fate.

Tunisian advocacy group RATTA says it has documented at least 12 cases, though it believes the real figure may be higher as some families prefer not to speak publicly.

“Among them are students and residents in Russia,” Mohamed Iqbel Ben Rejeb, head of RATTA, told AFP, calling on President Kais Saied to honor a 2022 pledge not to leave any Tunisian stranded abroad.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of using foreign fighters.

In September, Amnesty International said Russia’s recruitment of foreigners to fight in Ukraine amounted to human trafficking.

The rights group said many recruits are drawn to Russia through online advertisements or word of mouth without knowing they could later be sent to fight alongside Russian forces.

One of those reported missing is 26-year-old Aymen Dhaouadi, who has not contacted his family since the start of the year.

A relative, Kais Dhaouadi, said he traveled to Russia in 2024 to study and work but was later arrested and forced to choose between prison and military service.

“We are asking the foreign ministry to respond to our requests,” he told AFP.

An investigation by Tunisian media outlet Inkyfada found at least five Tunisians recruited in Russia under opaque circumstances had been declared dead on the Ukrainian front, while several others remain missing.

Another case is that of Zied Ben Khedhr, 40, who moved to Russia to work as a truck driver before marrying and settling there.

His father, Hammadi Ben Khedhr, told AFP that his son was pressured into joining the Russian army under threat of imprisonment.

He said Ben Khedhr later received Russian citizenship, underwent up to 15 days of military training and was sent to the front line in Ukraine.

Six months later, the family received a death certificate sent by his wife, his father said.