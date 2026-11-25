LONDON: Britain’s air force is moving planes into hangars and hardened shelters overnight to protect them from drone threats, The Times and Sky News reported Wednesday.

The two UK media also revealed plans by the Royal Air Force (RAF) to install anti-drone nets around warplanes that remain exposed.

The Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the reports.

But British authorities have regularly issued warnings about the threats posed by Russia and Iran and the government has urged the country to be prepared for different contingencies.

Britain’s armed forces need to make “dramatic progress” to be ready for a potential attack by Russia on a NATO country, MPs warned last month in a report.

Former prime minister Keir Starmer warned in June such an attack could happen as soon as 2030.

On Tuesday, Britain’s domestic intelligence service MI5 and the defense ministry issued a joint alert warning UK military suppliers to Ukraine about increasing sabotage attempts by Russia.

“In recent months Russia has increased attempts to conduct sabotage against European defense-related facilities,” a statement from MI5’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) and the Ministry of Defense said.

“This activity is typically characterised by the use of proxy actors employing low-sophistication sabotage methodologies, such as arson.”

Earlier this month US forces responded to possible unauthorized drone activity over a military base in Britain, hosting American warplanes.

“No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected” at the eastern RAF Lakenheath base, a US Air Force spokesperson said in a statement.

An Iran-linked security scare was also launched on September 27 at the southwestern RAF Fairford base, which was also used by the US planes.

A group of men allegedly drove three vans up to a village near the site and abandoned them with filled petrol barrels inside, sparking a bomb scare and evacuation.

Washington had used the air base in its war against Iran, and days after the September incident withdrew all its B-1 bombers from the base.

Two men have since been charged in a UK court over the incident, and three in the United States.

The US military also withdrew its planes from RAF Mildenhall, near Lakenheath, on November 9, following a threat from Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times.