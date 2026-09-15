VILNIUS: NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace overnight, officials said Tuesday, the day after the head of the alliance said strikes close to its territory would only increase its support for Ukraine in its war against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Military officials in Lithuania, a NATO member, said the incident marked the first time that a drone had been shot down in its airspace. Authorities didn’t comment on the drone’s origin or purpose, saying the incident needed further investigation, but two senior officials said the device was likely carrying explosives.

Officials in NATO countries including Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Poland have in recent weeks accused Russia of involvement in acts such as drone incursions, sabotage, arson, surveillance of defense facilities and planning to use a drone carrying explosives to attack an airport.

Separately, Denmark said Tuesday one of its air force helicopters was fired on with flares as it was carrying out surveillance of a Russian frigate in the Baltic Sea.

Strikes close to NATO’s territory showed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “desperation and also his desire to sow fear and terror,” its Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday. He was speaking after a Russian drone struck a railway line near the Ukraine-Poland border on Sunday shortly after senior visiting officials passed through.

Rutte pledged to bolster the 32-nation alliance’s own defenses along its long eastern border with Russia and with Belarus, a Russian ally.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, said that the incidents in Lithuania and Denmark were not isolated incidents, but “part of a broader pattern of Russian aggression and provocation against Europe, testing our readiness and our resolve.”

“Russia will find our resolve only growing stronger,” she said.

Drone ‘likely’ to be carrying explosives

The drone downed in Lithuania on Tuesday fell near the village of Pratkūnai, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of the capital, Vilnius, and near the Kaunas Reservoir, Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Center said Tuesday.

Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the crisis center, told Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT that the drone most likely entered from Belarus. It remained in Lithuanian airspace for about 30 minutes and flew along the outskirts of populated areas before being intercepted, he said.

Antanas Matutis, commander of the Lithuanian air force, said that the wreckage had been found, and the drone was “likely” carrying explosives.

The menace of drones has repeatedly loomed over the skies of Lithuania, which shares borders with Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

In May, residents of Vilnius were told to take shelter and the president and prime minister were taken to safe locations amid an alarm over drone activity near the border with Belarus.

Stray Ukrainian drones have also previously crossed the border into Baltic airspace, including in May when a NATO fighter jet shot down a Ukrainian drone over southern Estonia.

Meanwhile, Denmark accused Russia of firing flares at one of its air force helicopters in connection with “routine photographic coverage” of a Russian frigate in waters off the port of Gedser in the Baltic Sea.

“This is completely unacceptable,” the Danish Foreign Ministry wrote on X, saying that the Russian ambassador was summoned over the incident.

Russia’s ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, said it was “not the first time” that Danish Air Force helicopters “carried out dangerous maneuvers near Russian warships.”

He also said that the Danish helicopter had carried out “provocative actions against the Russian frigate.”

The Kremlin declined to comment Tuesday, with presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying that he did not have details of the event.