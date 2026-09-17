- Kim emphasized that North Korea will continue to expand its defensive nuclear deterrent
- The remarks were made during China's Xiangshan security forum
North Korea’s Vice Defense Minister Kim Kang Il said on Thursday that a US arms buildup justified the country’s efforts to strengthen its nuclear forces and that Pyongyang would continue expanding its defensive nuclear deterrent.
Speaking at China’s Xiangshan security forum, Kim said North Korea would press ahead with measures to bolster its self-defensive nuclear deterrent capability.