- The incident took place at a Benedictine Sisters monastery
- A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained in connection with the attack
WARSAW: A knife attack on the grounds of a Benedictine abbey in southern Poland left one person dead and at least four injured, local media reported on Thursday.
A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, police said in a statement. The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear.
The attack happened at a Benedictine Sisters monastery on the grounds of the abbey, local media said.
“We are aware that Father Stanisław has passed away and Father Marek is in serious condition; there are other casualties, but we do not have further details,” Sister Barbara Dendor told state broadcaster TVP Info.
“When I arrived, there was total panic; young people who had come out of the center witnessed it — they were saying, ‘Some madman, some madman!’” she said.
Police said they were on the scene investigating the incident.