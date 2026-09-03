KYIV: A Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday killed one person, triggered a fire and badly damaged a high-rise residential building, officials ‌said. The city’s ‌military administration said ‌on Telegram that one person had been killed in the evening attack.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said the ninth floor of a high-rise residence had ‌been ‌damaged. Fifteen people had been evacuated ‌from the building in ‌a district just outside the city centre.

Video published on unofficial Telegram channels showed ‌a large fireball rising skywards. Unofficial channels said the building had been struck by a jet-powered drone.

Klitschko said six people had been wounded in earlier strikes on the capital, which has been subject to more than a week of sustained attacks.