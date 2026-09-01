BUNIA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — The Democratic Republic of the Congo resumed classes in Ituri province on Tuesday, with the Ministry of Health reporting that 2,950 people have died from Ebola virus disease since mid-May and 6,100 confirmed cases have been recorded as of Tuesday. The resumption of classes comes amid concerns from parents and teachers about the ongoing outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health and local education officials.

The new academic year began as the country faces a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak. The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo stated that the outbreak, attributed to the rare Bundibugyo virus, is the fastest in the disease’s history and has spread to more than 60 health zones. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed these figures and noted the scale of the crisis.

The National Union of Teachers of Congo (Syndicat National des Enseignants du Congo) in Ituri province, the epicenter of the outbreak, called for a delay in restarting classes, according to a statement released Monday. However, the government proceeded with reopening. Some government-owned schools in Ituri recorded low attendance, reflecting ongoing fears among parents and staff, according to provincial education authorities. Officials in Ituri did not respond to requests for comment regarding measures to prevent transmission in classrooms.

Aimerance Vahweka, identified by local education authorities as a parent and community representative in Bunia, the capital of Ituri, stated that the school restart came as a surprise and that she is keeping her child at home for now. “I do not really see an increase in prevention measures,” Vahweka said.

Provincial education officials reported that schools are being equipped with noncontact infrared thermometers, hand sanitizers, and hand-washing basins. Etienne Ndjabu, a teacher at the privately run École Privée de Bunia, said, “We also raise student awareness about adhering to hygiene protocols, particularly regular handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer.”

Experts from Save the Children International and the World Health Organization have noted that major challenges remain, including limited access to clean water and insufficient funding. Greg Ramm, country director for Save the Children International in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said, “There are also significant logistical challenges, particularly in remote areas, where the delivery of equipment and learning materials may be delayed.”

According to the Ministry of Health, children aged four years and below have the highest case-fatality rate of any age group in the outbreak, at 60 percent. Authorities believe the virus had been spreading undetected among communities since at least February. The World Health Organization stated that the current outbreak is on track to surpass the regional outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016.

Health workers in affected provinces have staged several strikes to protest delays in payments, which has affected the response to the outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health. Efforts to contain the disease have been hampered by the lack of an approved vaccine or treatment. Congolese authorities have begun distributing thousands of doses of the Ervebo vaccine, which the World Health Organization said might provide some protection.

Conflict between the government and rebel groups in the eastern region, attacks on health workers, and intense population movement have further complicated the response to the outbreak, according to the World Health Organization and Save the Children International.

Photo: Jane Smith, AP