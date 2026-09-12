MOGADISHU: Somali pirates briefly hijacked a vessel off the coast of Yemen this week, the European Naval Force and security sources in Puntland said on Saturday.

Six armed men stormed the MT Glamour on Thursday when the ship, sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was about 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) off the coast.

The Gulf of Aden and the Somali coast have seen a resurgence in piracy since April, with at least 15 attacks recorded this year — the highest since 2013, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Several security sources in the northeastern Puntland region — a major hub of Somali piracy — told AFP that six armed men boarded the Glamour after setting off from a small fishing village.

According to the European Naval Force, the crew stopped the vessel, shut down its systems and took refuge in the citadel as a precaution before the vessel was boarded.

After the hijacking, a Japanese warship approached the vessel and helicopters circled the ship, prompting the pirates to abandon it, the Puntland authorities said.

On Friday, Somali pirates released the cargo ship MV Sward, which was hijacked in April with 17 crew members on board.

Security sources and the authorities in Puntland said a ransom was paid.

Four tankers seized this year remain in the hands of pirates off the Somali coast — the Honour 25, the Eureka, the Asana and the Seamull, which is also known as Sibu 1.

The Seamull, which is part of Iran’s “ghost fleet” accused of exporting Iranian oil, is subject to US sanctions.