- A police report highlighted several shortcomings by Moroccan security forces during the incident
- Sanchez emphasized that no legal or police institution has provided evidence of Morocco's involvement
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday said there was no “solid proof” Morocco orchestrated migrant rush into Ceuta in July, after a police report highlighted multiple failings by Moroccan security forces.
No legal or police institution, “nor the diplomatic service, nor the European Commission, nor any international body, has submitted solid proof to the government of Spain that Morocco planned or executed the incident”, Sanchez told parliament.